Zimbabwe: Breaking - Chamisa's Madzibaba Arrested

17 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

Godfrey Chidhawu Kanembere, the popular Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporter known as Madzibaba for his yellow robes and apostolic like staff at the party's rallies has been arrested.

He was reportedly arrested for 'improper dressing'.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has indicated that its team of lawyers are trying to gain access to him at Harare Central police station where he is being held.

"At Harare Central Police Station, our lawyers are trying to get access to Madzibaba ve Shanduko arrested in the capital city today," said ZLHR on Twitter.

Madzibaba has been at every CCC rally since party president Nelson Chamisa embarked on his by-election campaign.

More details to follow...

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X