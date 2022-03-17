Malawi: MITC Changes Approach From Trade Forum to B2B Meetings

Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC) has announced the change of its trade forum to Business to Business (B2B) meetings, which will take place in Dubai from 29th to 30th March.

The trade forum was scheduled to take place on 10th March, 2022.

B2B sessions are geared towards promoting Malawi as an ideal trade and investment destination in Africa.

The sessions also provide a platform for Malawian project promoters and exporters to market their projects and products to potential investors and buyers in Dubai.

MITC Chief Executive Officer, Paul Kwengwere, said they have changed their approach from a forum to a B2B event where Malawi businesses will have a chance to meet international businesses one on one.

"We believe B2B is ideal, especially linking our private sector players with key business decision makers we have identified in Dubai," he said.

Kwengwere further said B2B meetings will provide a great opportunity for Malawi's project promoters to build as many relationships as possible in a short period of time.

To ensure that our private sector is prepared for the meetings, he said, the MITC has organised a coaching session for those who have shown interest to participate so that they make the most of their time in Dubai in terms of marketing their projects to potential investors.

Kwengwere said the centre is also matching different Malawian companies to companies with similar interest in Dubai in readiness for the B2B event.

Malawi is among 192 countries participating in this year's World Expo in Dubai which started on 1st October and is expected to end on 31st March, 2022.