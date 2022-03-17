South Africa: Metrorail Overcomes Theft and Vandalism to Put More Trains On Cape Town's Busy Northern Line

16 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

Metrorail in the Western Cape is slowly resuming its service in the province, with additional trains being laid on for commuters in Bellville, Goodwood and Elsies River.

Many trains in the Western Cape stopped running during the Covid-19 lockdown, but things are beginning to return to normal. On Wednesday, the service from Cape Town station to Bellville, via Goodwood, resumed.

It's not just the pandemic that affected services, though. As in many other parts of the country, railways in the Western Cape have been hard hit by cable theft and vandalism. During a visit to Cape Town in January, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the Northern Line would be reopened in March.

The route runs from Cape Town station to Bellville station, two of the busiest in the city. It stops at Woodstock, Salt River, Koeberg, Maitland, Woltemade, Mutual, Thornton, Goodwood, Vasco, Elsies River, Parow, Tygerberg and Bellville.

Metrorail Western Cape told Daily Maverick that Parow station was not one of the stops as it had been "completely vandalised".

During Mbalula's visit in January, he named Parow as one of five stations...

