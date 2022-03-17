South Africa: Worrying News for Parents of Young Children - Experts Predict Severe Wave of Respiratory Infection

analysis

A new model created by infectious disease specialists at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases indicates that the next three months could see a significant outbreak of human respiratory syncytial virus, which causes pneumonia in infants. Covid-19 lockdowns reportedly saved many children from contracting the virus.

After two "suppressed seasons", models drawn up by South Africa's infectious disease specialists are predicting a severe wave of human respiratory syncytial virus infections in South Africa over the next three months.

One explanation, said Prof Cheryl Cohen from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), was that non-pharmaceutical interventions and lockdown measures, including the closure of schools, had saved many infants from becoming infected in the past two years.

For many years before the outbreak of Covid-19, the RS-virus was the main cause of pneumonia in infants in South Africa below the age of six months.

"We have forgotten that there are other infections," said Prof Adrian Puren, executive director of the NICD.

Cohen, who heads the unit for respiratory disease and meningitis in the NICD, said the RS-virus is a serious public health concern as pneumonia is the most common cause of death in children below the age of five in South...