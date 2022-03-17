Tanzania: CJ Explains How Magufuli Pushed the Judiciary to Dodoma

THE Chief Justice Prof. Ibrahim Juma has attributed a decision by the late President John Magufuli to freeze funding of the judiciary's headquarters construction in Dar es Salaam helped it implement the same in Dodoma.

"The map and drawings for the Judiciary headquarters in Dar es Salaam were complete, but the president (late Magufuli) blankly said there is no money for such a project in Dar es Salaam," he said. "But if it's in Dodoma, I can help you call the Director in Dodoma to get land for your headquarters."

According to the Chief Justice, Dr Magufuli had the vision that the Tanzania Judiciary should be the tallest and biggest Judiciary structure in Africa.

"The director looked for two big areas which had conditions that the late Magufuli had set... he said the building should be taller to the point that it looks down at the city of Dodoma, especially the parliament," Prof Juma added.

The construction project has spent more than 120bn/- and it involves the construction of a nine storey-building accommodating both courts as well as the administration block.