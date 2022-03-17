Tanzania: President Samia Reaffirms Commitment to Implement Magufuli's Dreams

CCM president-elect Dr John Pombe Magufuli and Samia Suluhu Hassan, who will be Tanzania's first female vice-president in 2015.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Thursday reaffirmed her government's commitments to implement all development projects initiated by her predecessor, the late Dr. John Magufuli.

Speaking in Chato where she graced the first death anniversary of Magufuli, President Samia called for unity, peace and calm as her government moves to execute such strategic projects.

One of his many dreams was the Tanzanite Bridge which has been completed and we will soon officially inaugurate it, she said in Chato. "All the projects regardless of their scale will be implemented," President Samia emphasized.

Some immediate projects that have so far been completed in Geita for instance, include the Hapa Kazi Tu boat playing between Chato and Nkome suburbs, Chato bus terminal as well as the Chato Airport.

With the national population and census around the corner, President Samia urged the general public to fully take part and help those with disabilities to participate effectively