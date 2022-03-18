Nigeria: Big Cabal Media, Parent Company of TechCabal and Zikoko, Raises $2.3m Seed Funding

African startups raised between $4 billion to $5 billion in 2021, according to various reports. For years, tech publications run by local digital media startups have worked hard behind the scenes in placing African startups at the faces of global investors, shaping the narrative of African tech and its build-up to an inflection point last year.

However, for all their effort and importance to the tech ecosystem, raising significant venture capital seemed elusive to startups in Africa's digital media landscape that rely on grants and personal funding to scale.