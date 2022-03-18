Nigeria: Big Cabal Media, Parent Company of TechCabal and Zikoko, Raises $2.3m Seed Funding

17 March 2022
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Tage Kene-Okafor

African startups raised between $4 billion to $5 billion in 2021, according to various reports. For years, tech publications run by local digital media startups have worked hard behind the scenes in placing African startups at the faces of global investors, shaping the narrative of African tech and its build-up to an inflection point last year.

However, for all their effort and importance to the tech ecosystem, raising significant venture capital seemed elusive to startups in Africa's digital media landscape that rely on grants and personal funding to scale.

Read the full story on TechCrunch.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 TechCrunch. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X