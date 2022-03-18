Nigeria: Federal Govt Okays N53.81bn for Roads, Power, Sugar Industry

The federal government has approved a total of N53,052,394,598 to facilitate the completion of projects including roads and bridges in various parts of the country.

Federal government also approved a memorandum for the construction of a N5,756,833,616 billion new corporate headquarters in Abuja, with a completion period of 24 months.

This came following the Federal Executive Council (FEC's) approval of a memorandum by the Ministry of Works and Housing, which sought the provision of quality infrastructure in the four affected areas.

The minister of state for work and housing, Muazu Sambo, who briefed State House correspondents on the development after the council meeting presided over by vice president Yemi Osinbajo said the projects include the realignment of the Kano State border Birnin Kudu-Bauchi State border Road in the total sum of N10,133,856,109, 100.

He said, "This section of the road is notorious for fatalities and the loss of several lives over the years."

Sambo said, "The second project approved is the reconstruction of a substandard breach at Pada Road in Kogi State in the sum of N4,738,135,600 with a completion period of 18 months."

"The third project is the construction of the Kaiyama Kishi Road in Oyo/Kwara states in the sum of N24,072,136,320 340 with a completion period of 36 months."

The minister said the council further approved the reconstruction of a substandard bridge along Ihugh-Damkori-Vandeikya-General hospital junction-Ogoja Road in Benue/Cross River states in the sum of N4,108,266,569, with a completion period of 24 months.

He said these projects would bring to an end the menace of loss of lives due to bad roads, and lack of infrastructure.

According to him, the approval will also open up the communities around the project areas, adding, "they will provide access for the evacuation of goods and services and generally enhance the socioeconomic lives of Nigerians living in the project areas directly and indirectly."

During his briefing, minister of industry, trade and investment, Niyi Adebayo on behalf of the National Sugar Development Council said the council approved a memorandum for the construction of a N5,756,833,616 billion new corporate headquarters in Abuja, with a completion period of 24 months.

He explained that the job of the National sugar Development Council, a parastatal under his ministry, "is to catalyze the development of the sugar industry with a view to ensuring that Nigeria attains self-sufficiency in the production of sugar and also with a view to exporting sugar in the nearest future."

Meanwhile, FEC also approved a bill seeking to expand and better the operability of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act, even as it adopted a report presented by the country to the Conference of State Parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, which seeks to gain the global community's understanding for the process of recovering and repatriating stolen assets.

The attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, who disclosed this to correspondents said both actions were taken to further strengthen the country's anti-corruption campaigns, both locally and internationally.

"Two items were presented by the Federal Ministry of Justice for the consideration of the Federal Executive Council. The two items are all relating with what we are doing in the direction of the fight against corruption. They are intended to advance the fight against corruption, both locally and internationally, to the next level.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The first item, which has to do with a memo, which seeks for the approval of the Counsel for the repeal of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Code of Conduct Tribunal, is intended to repeal an act."

He said the second item relate to the Conference of State Parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, held at International Conference Center, Sher and Shek in Egypt, dated 12 to 17 December, 2021. He noted that Nigeria sponsored an international resolution relating to assets recovery, among others.

"The intention of that resolution is to see how best Nigeria can bring about international understanding relating to the recovery of assets by way of simplifying the process, by way of ensuring at the end of the day that we kind of create an international community understanding relating to the process of recovery of assets", he said.