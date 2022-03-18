Nigeria: IDPs 'Displaced' As Fire Destroys 448 Shelters in Borno Camp

At least, 448 shelters at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Government Girls Secondary School, Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State, have been destroyed by fire.

The council Chairman, Abatcha Ali-Kawu, confirmed the incident on Thursday when he went to commiserate with the victims at the camp.

Ali-Kawu was accompanied by a member representing Mafa at the Borno State House of Assembly, Baba Ali-Modu, and other top officials of the local government.

He said that many shelters and food items worth millions of Naira were destroyed, while hundreds of households in the camps were displaced during the fire outbreak which occurred on Tuesday, March 15.

The chairman urged the victims to have faith in God, noting that he would work with those in higher authorities to provide immediate succour to the affected victims.

Malam Ahmadu Abacha, the IDPs camp Chairman, said the fire broke out at exactly 3:40pm from one of the shelters before it engulfed and spread to other places.

Abacha explained that efforts by members of the host community and security agencies who quickly mobilised to the scene helped in bringing the situation under control.

He said that no life was lost to the fire nor injury recorded in the incident.

In his remarks, the Council's Secretary, Mohammed Sheriff, expressed shocks and deep sadness over the incident.

He advised the camp management to set up a committee that would sensitise the people on proper ways of handling fire.

Sheriff, however, noted that the incessant fire incidents within IDPs camps were alarming, saying it had become necessary to provide measures that would prevent recurrences. (NAN)