Nigeria: Buni Retakes APC Leadership, Reconstitutes Convention Subcommittees

Governor Abubakar Bello, who took charge of the party for some days, had, on March 9, constituted the National Convention subcommittees.
The reinstated interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mala Buni, has approved the reconstitution of the subcommittees of the National Convention committee.
The National convention is scheduled to hold in Abuja on March 26.
The reconstitution of the subcommittees comes few days after the controversially-appointed replacement for Mr Buni, Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State, rejigged them on March 9. The subcommittees had earlier been constituted on February 28 by Mr Buni before the leadership crisis.
It also comes a day after President Muhammadu Buhari confirmed the continued leadership of the ruling party by the Yobe governor.
Mr Buhari had in a letter he personally signed, to the Chairman of the APC Governors Forum, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, on Wednesday cautioned the governors against removing Mr Buni as the interim chairman of the party and making utterances that could cause disunity in the party ahead of the March 26 National Convention.
The party, in a statement by its interim national secretary, John Akpanudoedehe, on Thursday, released a list of 20 sub-committees as against the 24 earlier released by Mr Bello.
The statement said the earlier list released by Mr Bello led committee had been nullified as persons named in the new list had been instructed to start work with immediate effect.
"As approved by the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, H.E. Mai Mala Buni, please find the list of Chairmen, Deputy Chairmen and Secretaries of the various sub-committees for the Party's 2022 National Convention (as earlier published).
"The underlisted and approved sub-committees supersede any other list in circulation," it said.
The new list contained some adjustments on the positions of Chairmen, Deputy Chairmen and Secretaries of the subcommittees.
Most of the subcommittees have three members each while others have two members.
According to the list, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State was replaced with Governor AbdulRazak AbdulRahman of Kwara State as the chairman of the Screening subcommittee.
Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, was replaced with Andy Ubah as the deputy chairman of the subcommittee.
Former Governor of Bauchi State, Muhammad Abubakar was replaced Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State as the Chairman of the Election/Planning subcommittee.
Mr Abiodun was initially assigned to chair the Election Appeal sub-committee but it has now been reassigned to Mr Masari.
Bassey Otu will serve as deputy to Mr Abiodun instead of the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, who was earlier given the role.
On the new list, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has now been assigned to chair the Venue/Site Servicing sub-Committee, a role formerly assigned to the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, by Mr Bello.
Mr Lalong will now serve as chairman of the Transportation/Logistics sub-Committee, a role formally assigned to the Mr Umahi.
The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, formerly assigned to lead the Finance Sub-Committee for the convention is to serve as chairman of the Media/Publicity team.
His former role has been re-assigned to Governor Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa State.
The Governor of Gombe, Inuwa Yahaya, will now oversee the Budget Sub-Committee, a role formerly assigned to the Kwara State governor.
Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has been named as Chairman of Digital Communication team while the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, now chairs the Accreditation subcommittee.
The governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, will serve as chairman of the Accreditation of Volunteers/Diplomats/Diaspora/Observers sub-committee.
The new list shows that the membership of the sub-committees has been reduced from 95 to 55.
BELOW IS THE FULL LIST OF MEMBERS OF THE SUB-COMMITTEES:
Central Coordinating
H.E. (Hon.) Mai Mala Buni - Chairman
Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe Ph.D - Secretary
Secretariat
Abdullahi Yusuf Gashu'a - Chairman
Barr. Dare Oketade - Secretary
Screening
H.E. Gov. Abdulrazak Abdulrahman - Chairman
H.E. (Sen.) Andy Ubah - Deputy Chairman
Barr. Shuaibu Aruwa SAN - Secretary
Screening Appeal
H.E. Gov. Hope Uzodinma - Chairman
Dr. Danjuma Adamu Dabo - Secretary
Elections/Planning
H.E. Gov. Dapo Abiodun - Chairman
Sen. Bassey Otu - Deputy Chairman
Chief Ikechi Emenike - Secretary
Elections Appeal
H.E. Gov. Aminu Masari - Chairman
H.E. Barr. M.K Abubakar - Deputy Chairman
Barr. Moses Okezie - Secretary
Legal
AGF Abubakar Malami SAN - Chairman
Chief Niyi Akintola SAN - Deputy Chairman
Barr. Juliet Ibekaku - Secretary
Accommodation
H.E. Gov. Bello Matawalle - Chairman
Rt. Hon. Oladimeji Bankole - Deputy Chairman
Dr. Zainab Gimba - Secretary
Venue/Site Servicing
H.E. Gov. Dave Umahi - Chairman
Hon. Mohammed Bello - Deputy Chairman
Sen. Stella Oduah - Secretary
Transportation/Logistics
H.E. Gov. Simon Bako Lalong - Chairman
Hajiya Sadia Umar Farouk - Deputy Chairman
Hajia Ireti Kingibe - Secretary
Media/Publicity
H.E. Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu - Chairman
Chief Femi Fani-Kayode - Deputy Chairman
Hon. Kingsley Fanwo - Secretary
Security/Protocol
H.E. Gov. Yahaya Bello - Chairman
Air Marshal Abubakar Sidiq (Rtd.) - Deputy Chairman
Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam (Rtd.) - Secretary
Accreditation
H.E. Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege - Chairman
Rt. Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha Ph.D - Deputy Chairman
Hon. Godwin Afangideh - Secretary
Entertainment/Welfare
Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase - Chairman
H.E. Nsima Ekere - Deputy Chairman
Ahmed Bala - Secretary
Medical
H.E. Gov. Ben Ayade - Chairman
Dr. Emmanuel A. Akabe - Deputy Chairman
Hon. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu - Secretary
Budget
H.E. Gov. Inuwa Yahaya - Chairman
H.E. Chief Niyi Adebayo - Deputy Chairman
Mr. Umana Okon Umana - Secretary
Finance
H.E. Gov Badaru Abubakar - Chairman
Hon. Abdullahi Ebilolobo - Deputy Chairman
Sen. Margery Okadigbo - Secretary
Accreditation of Volunteers/Diplomats/Diaspora/Observers
H.E. Gov. Umaru Ganduje - Chairman
H.E. Geoffrey Onyema - Deputy Chairman
Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa - Secretary
Digital Communication
H.E. Gov. Nasir El-Rufai - Chairman
H.E. Nkem Okeke - Deputy Chairman
Kashifulnuwa Abdulahi - Secretary
Convention Legacy and Rapporteurs
H.E. Gov. Babagana U. Zulum - Chairman
H.E. Babatunde R. Fashola - Deputy Chairman
Prof. Ussiju Medaner - Secretary