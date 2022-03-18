Nigeria: Buni Retakes APC Leadership, Reconstitutes Convention Subcommittees

Governor Abubakar Bello, who took charge of the party for some days, had, on March 9, constituted the National Convention subcommittees.

The reinstated interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mala Buni, has approved the reconstitution of the subcommittees of the National Convention committee.

The National convention is scheduled to hold in Abuja on March 26.

The reconstitution of the subcommittees comes few days after the controversially-appointed replacement for Mr Buni, Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State, rejigged them on March 9. The subcommittees had earlier been constituted on February 28 by Mr Buni before the leadership crisis.

It also comes a day after President Muhammadu Buhari confirmed the continued leadership of the ruling party by the Yobe governor.

Mr Buhari had in a letter he personally signed, to the Chairman of the APC Governors Forum, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, on Wednesday cautioned the governors against removing Mr Buni as the interim chairman of the party and making utterances that could cause disunity in the party ahead of the March 26 National Convention.

The party, in a statement by its interim national secretary, John Akpanudoedehe, on Thursday, released a list of 20 sub-committees as against the 24 earlier released by Mr Bello.

The statement said the earlier list released by Mr Bello led committee had been nullified as persons named in the new list had been instructed to start work with immediate effect.

"As approved by the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, H.E. Mai Mala Buni, please find the list of Chairmen, Deputy Chairmen and Secretaries of the various sub-committees for the Party's 2022 National Convention (as earlier published).

"The underlisted and approved sub-committees supersede any other list in circulation," it said.

The new list contained some adjustments on the positions of Chairmen, Deputy Chairmen and Secretaries of the subcommittees.

Most of the subcommittees have three members each while others have two members.

According to the list, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State was replaced with Governor AbdulRazak AbdulRahman of Kwara State as the chairman of the Screening subcommittee.

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, was replaced with Andy Ubah as the deputy chairman of the subcommittee.

Former Governor of Bauchi State, Muhammad Abubakar was replaced Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State as the Chairman of the Election/Planning subcommittee.

Mr Abiodun was initially assigned to chair the Election Appeal sub-committee but it has now been reassigned to Mr Masari.

Bassey Otu will serve as deputy to Mr Abiodun instead of the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, who was earlier given the role.

On the new list, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has now been assigned to chair the Venue/Site Servicing sub-Committee, a role formerly assigned to the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, by Mr Bello.

Mr Lalong will now serve as chairman of the Transportation/Logistics sub-Committee, a role formally assigned to the Mr Umahi.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, formerly assigned to lead the Finance Sub-Committee for the convention is to serve as chairman of the Media/Publicity team.

His former role has been re-assigned to Governor Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa State.

The Governor of Gombe, Inuwa Yahaya, will now oversee the Budget Sub-Committee, a role formerly assigned to the Kwara State governor.

Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has been named as Chairman of Digital Communication team while the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, now chairs the Accreditation subcommittee.

The governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, will serve as chairman of the Accreditation of Volunteers/Diplomats/Diaspora/Observers sub-committee.

The new list shows that the membership of the sub-committees has been reduced from 95 to 55.

BELOW IS THE FULL LIST OF MEMBERS OF THE SUB-COMMITTEES:

Central Coordinating

H.E. (Hon.) Mai Mala Buni - Chairman

Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe Ph.D - Secretary

Secretariat

Abdullahi Yusuf Gashu'a - Chairman

Barr. Dare Oketade - Secretary

Screening

H.E. Gov. Abdulrazak Abdulrahman - Chairman

H.E. (Sen.) Andy Ubah - Deputy Chairman

Barr. Shuaibu Aruwa SAN - Secretary

Screening Appeal

H.E. Gov. Hope Uzodinma - Chairman

Dr. Danjuma Adamu Dabo - Secretary

Elections/Planning

H.E. Gov. Dapo Abiodun - Chairman

Sen. Bassey Otu - Deputy Chairman

Chief Ikechi Emenike - Secretary

Elections Appeal

H.E. Gov. Aminu Masari - Chairman

H.E. Barr. M.K Abubakar - Deputy Chairman

Barr. Moses Okezie - Secretary

Legal

AGF Abubakar Malami SAN - Chairman

Chief Niyi Akintola SAN - Deputy Chairman

Barr. Juliet Ibekaku - Secretary

Accommodation

H.E. Gov. Bello Matawalle - Chairman

Rt. Hon. Oladimeji Bankole - Deputy Chairman

Dr. Zainab Gimba - Secretary

Venue/Site Servicing

H.E. Gov. Dave Umahi - Chairman

Hon. Mohammed Bello - Deputy Chairman

Sen. Stella Oduah - Secretary

Transportation/Logistics

H.E. Gov. Simon Bako Lalong - Chairman

Hajiya Sadia Umar Farouk - Deputy Chairman

Hajia Ireti Kingibe - Secretary

Media/Publicity

H.E. Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu - Chairman

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode - Deputy Chairman

Hon. Kingsley Fanwo - Secretary

Security/Protocol

H.E. Gov. Yahaya Bello - Chairman

Air Marshal Abubakar Sidiq (Rtd.) - Deputy Chairman

Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam (Rtd.) - Secretary

Accreditation

H.E. Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege - Chairman

Rt. Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha Ph.D - Deputy Chairman

Hon. Godwin Afangideh - Secretary

Entertainment/Welfare

Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase - Chairman

H.E. Nsima Ekere - Deputy Chairman

Ahmed Bala - Secretary

Medical

H.E. Gov. Ben Ayade - Chairman

Dr. Emmanuel A. Akabe - Deputy Chairman

Hon. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu - Secretary

Budget

H.E. Gov. Inuwa Yahaya - Chairman

H.E. Chief Niyi Adebayo - Deputy Chairman

Mr. Umana Okon Umana - Secretary

Finance

H.E. Gov Badaru Abubakar - Chairman

Hon. Abdullahi Ebilolobo - Deputy Chairman

Sen. Margery Okadigbo - Secretary

Accreditation of Volunteers/Diplomats/Diaspora/Observers

H.E. Gov. Umaru Ganduje - Chairman

H.E. Geoffrey Onyema - Deputy Chairman

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa - Secretary

Digital Communication

H.E. Gov. Nasir El-Rufai - Chairman

H.E. Nkem Okeke - Deputy Chairman

Kashifulnuwa Abdulahi - Secretary

Convention Legacy and Rapporteurs

H.E. Gov. Babagana U. Zulum - Chairman

H.E. Babatunde R. Fashola - Deputy Chairman

Prof. Ussiju Medaner - Secretary