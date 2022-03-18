Nigeria: Businesses Are Suffering, Nigerians Should Be Vocal About 2023 - Elumelu

Nigerian international businessman and philanthropist, Tony Elumelu, has bemoaned the current state of the nation and the menaces bedeviling Nigeria, saying that Nigerians and their businesses were suffering.

The chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), therefore, advocated that since the 2023 elections were fast approaching, security and resources needed to be everyone's agenda, saying Nigerians should be vocal about those to be elected at the helms of the nation's affairs.

Elumelu, who took to his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, said evil prevails when good people are silent, adding that Nigerians needed to be vocal about 2023 elections in order to change the unpleasant narrative.

The business mogul wrote: "This morning, I am listening to my colleagues at the office bemoan the very pressing issues that they face everyday in this country, and how things have been getting worse and worse - no electricity for 5 days, hikes in the price of diesel, frightening food inflation, etc.

"How can a country so rich in natural resources have 90% of its citizens living in hardship and poverty? I have often said that access to electricity is critical for our development, alleviation of poverty and hardship. And speaking of security, our people are afraid!

Businesses are suffering. How can we be losing over 95% of oil production to thieves?

"Look at the Bonny Terminal that should be receiving over 200k barrels of crude oil daily, instead it receives less than 3,000 barrels, leading the operator @Shell to declare force majeure.

"Why are we paying taxes if our security agencies can't stop this? It is clear that the reason Nigeria is unable to meet its OPEC production quota is not because of low investment but because of theft, pure and simple!

Meanwhile, oil producing countries are smiling as their foreign reserves rising. What is Nigeria's problem? We need to hold our leaders more accountable!

"Elections are coming - security and resources need to be everyone's agenda - let's be vocal for our nation's priority.

"Evil prevails when good people are silent. We need to be vocal about 2023. Let's focus on Nigeria. Demand and advocate for leaders that deliver.

"In 2023, Nigeria must be on a strong trajectory for progress and development."