Nigeria: Soludo Inauguration - Nigerian Tweeps React As Bianca Ojukwu, Obiano's Wife Fight in Public

A drama played out during the inauguration of Prof Charles Soludo as the new governor of Anambra State. The incident involved Bianca Ojukwu and Ebelechukwu Obiano, the wife of the immediate past governor of the state.

In a video that has since gone viral, the two women were seen in a brief fisticuff. It was further gathered that Bianca Ojukwu slapped Ebelechukwu Obiano during the inauguration.

However, in a statement by the newly sworn-in governor, the breach was caused during his inauguration due to improper communication which arose from a personal issue "between the two parties involved in the breach".

However, Nigerian Twitter users have taken to their different handles to air their opinion on the issue as both Ojukwu's widow and Obiano's wife are trending on the microblogging site.

A Twitter user, Dr Dípò Awójídé via his verified handle @OgbeniDipo, wrote, "Bianca was minding her business. Don't taunt people and expect roses and a bottle of wine. Some people will light your face immediately. Behave yourself. Respect yourself."

Another user of the social media application while reacting to the development via his verified handle @royaltyuso, tweeted, "Bianca is a true wife of a warrior. Validates my maxim that people need to know you can build but that you also possess the equal capacity to destroy."

Taking a trip down memory lane, the Twitter user @emmaikumeh claimed that Obiano's wife had once slapped the wife of the former deputy governor of the state.

"Some of you don't know how wicked the former first lady was. Mrs Ebele Obiano once slapped the former deputy Gov of Anambra state. When the husband was a gov. Imagine slapping your husband's deputy. That was how useless the woman was," the Twitter user claimed.

Shedding more light on the details of the incident, the Twitter user with the handle @EmedosiN, claimed, "Fight broke out the moment Mrs Obiano who came late for the event, greeted dignitaries, on getting to Lady Bianca, she said to her, 'Bianca so you are here, I thought you said you will never attend any APGA event again'. The statement landed her a slap and her wig removed."