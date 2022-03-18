Nigeria: Ignore WhatsApp Message Warning That Nigerian INEC Voters' Cards Must Be Revalidated

A message circulating on WhatsApp in Nigeria claims permanent voters' cards (PVCs) registered in 2011 are no longer valid and must be revalidated.

"ATTENTION!!! Pls, check the back of your Voters Card, if it was registered in 2011, you need to revalidate it at the nearest Inec office," it reads:

Inec is the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The message claims that in the 2023 election, new card readers will not be able to process the 2011 cards. Nigeria holds elections every four years.

"Do it now, to avoid disenfranchisement at the poll. Kindly spread the gospel by telling others," the message adds.

But is it really from Inec? We checked.

PVCs remain valid

In January 2022, Inec dismissed claims by Nigerian presidential aspirant Bola Tinubu that previously issued voters' cards had expired.

"PVCs issued to all previously registered voters remain valid," it said.

Eligible voters should not register more than once.

Card readers will still function in 2023 election

The WhatsApp message was "false and should be ignored", Rotimi Oyekanmi told Africa Check. He is the Inec chairperson's chief press secretary.

PVCs issued by the elections agency do not expire.

Rotimi added that card readers for 2023 elections would have no issue reading data from voters' cards previously issued to Nigerians.