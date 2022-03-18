Nigeria: Islamic State in West Africa Abducts Health Worker in Borno

17 March 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Members of the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWAP) have kidnapped a health worker with General Hospital in Gubio, Borno state, Bulama Geidam.

According to an anonymous source, the member of the insurgency group, sneaked into the town and headed for the house of Bulama and whisked him away.

The source said: "The insurgents drove into Gubio at about 7pm on Tuesday, and without firing any gun went to the residence of Bulama Geidam, took him away with them."

He added that the surprising thing was the fact that they did not shoot at anyone or anything but just went to Bulama's residence and made away with him.

He said no demand has yet been made and no one know where they came from or where they took him.

Confirming the abduction to journalists, the Borno State Commissioner for Health, Juliana Bitrus, described the incident as "unfortunate and disturbing."

She said the abducted health worker was among those who remained at their duty posts despite the challenges of insecurity in the area.

She said:"The ministry will write to officially inform all the concerned security agencies, including the theatre command, Operation Hadin Kai."

She, however, prayed for the safe release of the health worker.

