Kenya: Lucky Nakuru Man Wins Odibets Jackpot for Third Time

Nairobi — A Nakuru resident has won the Odibets daily jackpot for the third time running.

David Mutahi, a bio-scientist by profession, won the Laki Tatu daily jackpot after correctly predicting the outcome of 10 games.

"I normally analyze my games with my friends in the neighborhood, we call it 'Kuchambua', so after our usual analysis, I placed my bet and went about my business as usual, little did I know that the bet would go through and I would be smiling all the way to the bank on this day," said an elated Mutahi said.

The first and second-time Mutahi won the Odibets Laki Tatu daily jackpot, he had done his own analysis.

"The first and second time, I had done my own analysis, the third time I analyzed with my friends and was surprised to have won," said the ardent soccer fan who claims that he will better the lives of his family with his winnings.

Last month, Paul Karashia from Mai Mahiu became a millionaire after winning the Odibets midweek jackpot. With a stake of only Sh20, Paul won Sh 20 million after correctly predicting the outcome of the 13 games on the Odibets midweek Jackpot.

"I still don't believe that I have won this money, this is too good to be true, never in my wildest dreams had I dreamt of winning such a huge amount of money," said Karashia as he received his cheque from Odibets Country Marketing manager Aggrey Sayi.