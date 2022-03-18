Rwanda: UN Awards Medals to Rwandan Police Contingent in South Sudan

The United Nations, on Tuesday, March 16, decorated 240 officers of Rwanda Formed Police Unit-One (RWAFPU-1) with 'Service Medal' in recognition of their outstanding contribution to its peacekeeping mandate under the mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

The medal pinning parade was held in Malakal, Upper Nile State, where the Rwandan contingent is deployed and operating.

The colourful ceremony was presided over by the UNMISS Police Commissioner, Madam Christine Fossen.

It was also attended by other high profile UN, diplomats and government officials as well as representatives from other contributing countries and South Sudan National Police Service (SSNPS).

The Head of UNMISS Police Component, Madam Christine Fossen salutes on arrival to preside over the medal pinning parade.

In her remarks, the Police Commissioner, Christine Fossen expressed appreciation to the decorated men and women for their "hard work, discipline, professionalism and commitment to achieve UNMISS mandate" especially during this challenging period of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Today, we recognise your hard work and sacrifice, your good cooperation with other agencies, your contribution to the protection of civilians and ensuring durable peace in South Sudan," Madam Fossen said.

The Police Commissioner later met the Rwanda FPU-1 commanders, where she was briefed on the contingent operations and other human security activities conducted since it was deployed in South Sudan in April, last year.