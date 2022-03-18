Kenya: 'Baba' Raila Odinga Watches as Liverpool Thump His Favourite Arsenal

Nairobi — Former Prime Minister and Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga was among the over 50,000 fans at the Emirates Stadium in London on Wednesday night as his favourite Arsenal FC lost to Liverpool 2-0 in an English Premier League match.

The Gunners were playing one of their three matches at hand and against Liverpool, a side that has been their Achilles heel for the last few seasons, hoped to conjure a win.

However, second half goals from Diogo Jota and substitute Roberto Firmino quashed their hopes with the Arsenal fans, Odinga included, heartbroken by the result.

Odinga is a confessed staunch Arsenal fan and this is not the first time that he has watched them play in North London.

He was accompanied to the game by his son Raila Odinga Junior and daughter Winnie Odinga.

Among Raila's entourage to the Emirates Stadium included Siaya Senator James Orengo, COTU boss Francis Atwoli, former Gatanga MP Petter Kenneth, who is also a former Football Kenya Federation president, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho as well as Suna East legislator Junet Mohamed, also a confessed Gor Mahia fan.