Kenya: Murang'a Faces Water Crisis as Dry Weather Persists

Murang'a — The water firm serving Murang'a town and its environs has warned of possible water rationing if the current dry weather conditions experienced in the county persists.

The management of Murang'a Water and Sanitation Company (Muwasco) has issued notice to its customers advising them to use water sparingly.

In the notice signed by the firm's Managing Director Engineer Daniel Ng'ang'a, the company said it may be forced to start rationing water supply if the dry conditions experienced in the region persists.

Muwasco cited low water volumes at Irati River where it draws raw water for treatment. "Prolonged dry weather conditions exhibited due to unparalleled climatic change has subsequently affected our raw water intake at Irati River.

"This has resulted in reduced water uptake for treatment at Kiawembeu treatment plant," read part of the notice.

The county lastly received substantial rainfall before Christmas holidays, after which there has been prolonged dry weather that has affected the water sources, especially at Aberdare forests where most of Murang'a rivers originate.

The company appealed to Murang'a residents to embark in tree planting especially at Aberdare forests when long rainy seasons begin to increase the forest cover, for more sustained rainfall.

"In an effort to conserve sources of water, there is a need to conserve our environment through tree planting. We ask our customers and stakeholders to help us in this exercise," said Ng'ang'a in the notice.

Muwasco currently has more than 100, 000 customers within Murang'a town and neighbouring areas including Kimathi, Kambirwa, Gikindu, Mirira and Kabuta.

According to the meteorological department, the onset of short rains in the county is expected to be in the third or fourth week of March. - Kna