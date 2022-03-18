Kenya: Kemsa Board Denies Fresh Graft Claims Over Missing Mosquito Nets, Condoms

Nairobi — The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) board on Thursday denied fresh corruption allegations levelled against it, while assuring that they are committed to integrity.

This after a UN-backed Global Fund exposed that 908,000 mosquito nets, 1.1 million condoms and tuberculosis drugs worth Sh10 million had disappeared from its warehouse.

KEMSA board chair Mary Mwadime dismissed the allegations, saying that ongoing reforms at the firm are still on course.

"Media reports alluding and alleging that KEMSA has faced fresh integrity challenges are therefore untrue," she said.

The allegations come even as the board led by Mary Mwadime has been striving to clean up the firm's image following tender fraud over procurement of COVID-19 medical supplies in 2020.

The scandal stirred public uproar prompting President Uhuru Kenyatta to order the disbandment of its board and top management.

Mwadime however said the board is committed to providing oversight and that they will continue to work closely with key partners.

The 2028-2021 report revealed that the KEMSA warehousing and distribution systems were affecting traceability and accountability of commodities received and distributed.

It also showed that significant improvement is needed in internal controls and assurance over the procurement and supply chain.

As part of ensuring accountability, the board said it has in the past ten months embraced information technology systems and is actively pursuing the end to end integration, and 'rolled out the award-winning KEMSA Electronic Proof of Deliveries or e-POD APP' that keeps track of deliveries to primary health facilities.