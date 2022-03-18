Rwanda: Elsie Akeza's Stepmother Trial Starts Tomorrow

The trial of a woman suspected linked to the highly publicised death of five-year old Elsie Akeza Rutayombya which occurred in January this year, is set to begin Thursday, March 17 at Nyarugenge Intermediate Court in Nyamirambo.

Marie-Chantal Mukanzabarushimana, a step mother to the deceased is the key suspect in the death that occurred on January 14.

The deceased died by drowning in a water tank of the home the suspect shares with the deceased's husband in Busanza Cell, Kanombe Sector in Kicukiro District.

Akeza was born out of wedlock between Agathe Niragire and Florian Rutiyomba and the latter later officially married the suspect.

Following her death, two suspects Mukanzabarushimana and Dative Nirere, the housemaid, were arrested.

However, co-suspect Nirere was released later by the prosecution.

During the hearing which took place on January 27 Mukanzabarushimana denied murder charges saying that at the time she was discovered dead (Akeza), she was in the hospital and had an alibi to the effect among other reasons.

However, prosecution said that they have evidence to the effect that the suspect premeditated the murder of Akeza, including based on Nirere's account that she sent her several times to the shops.

In addition, the prosecutor also discounted the theory that the victim could have drowned by herself, saying that the tank was too high for her to climb and that at five, she was old enough to just not throw herself into the tank among other reasons.

Mukanzabarushimana is currently on remand at Nyarugenge Prison in Mageragere.