Rwanda: FIVB Slaps Rwanda With Rwf 120 Million Fine Over Fielding Ineligible Players

World volleyball governing body (FIVB) has ordered the Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB) to pay a fine of 120,000 Swiss Francs (over Rwf 120 million) after the country was disqualified from the 2021 African Women's Volleyball Championship for fielding ineligible players.

In a saga that gripped the local sports fraternity, hosts Rwanda were eliminated from the competition, owing to the fact that it used four foreign players that did not have proper documents to allow them feature for the national team.

The players in question, all originally from South America, are; right-attack Aline Siqueira, center Apolinario Caroline Taina, setter Mariana da Silva and left-attack Moreira Bianca Gomes.

The FIVB Disciplinary Panel indicated, in a press statement released by FIVB on Wednesday, March 16, that they found the four players committed a violation of the FIVB Disciplinary Regulations by representing while being ineligible to do so.

The players have, as a result, received a ten-month suspension starting on September 16, 2021, the date of their provisional suspension.

For Rwanda, the Disciplinary Panel also found that FRVB committed a violation of the Disciplinary Regulations and has been sanctioned with a suspension from all volleyball activities for a period of six months starting on September 16, 2021, in addition to a fine of 120,000 CHF.

"The FIVB Disciplinary Panel reserves the right to re-open the proceedings if the players or the National Federation fail to serve their respective sanctions. The decision may be appealed to the FIVB Appeals Panel," reads part of the FIVB's statement.

The ruling could be a huge relief for two Rwandan clubs, Gisagara and APR, which have been waiting for a green light to represent the country at this year's Men's African Volleyball Club Championships slated from May 5-18 in Tunis, Tunisia.

Rwanda's six-month suspension from all volleyball activities came to an end on March 16. Only settling the Rwf120 million fine stands between the two clubs and the African club championships.