Nigeria: Soludo Apologises Over Scuffle At Inauguration

Mr Soludo's aide said the breach was caused by improper communication arising from a "personal issue between the two parties".

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has apologised to the people of the state and other guests at his inauguration over the "breach of protocol" during the ceremony.

Bianca Ojukwu and the wife of former Governor Willie Obiano, Ebelechukwu, were involved in a scuffle during the inauguration ceremony.

The governor's media aide, Joe Anatune, who disclosed in a statement on Thursday that Mr Soludo has apologised over the incident, said the breach was caused by improper communication arising from a "personal issue between the two parties".

"Steps are being taken to resolve the misunderstanding and restore the parties to their previous relationship," he said

"Anambra State has over the years been known for a huge stock of social harmony, and the stock will increase substantially in the years ahead as part of the concerted efforts to accelerate the state's development," Mr Anatune added.

Mr Soludo, alongside the Deputy Governor, Onyeka Ibezim, took their oath of office in a low-key ceremony.

How it happened

A video clip of the incident showed Mrs Obiano standing up from her seat and walking up to converse with Mrs Ojukwu.

Few seconds into their conversation, Mrs Ojukwu is seen slapping the wife of the former governor and then there was a scuffle, prompting people on the podium to rush in to separate the two women.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

One online newspaper reported that Mrs Obiano allegedly mocked Mrs Ojukwu, saying: "I thought you said we would never be governor."

Because Mrs Obiano stood up from her seat and walked up to where Mrs Ojukwu sat, many people, including reporters, thought she (Mrs Obiano) was the one who assaulted the other.

Mrs Ojukwu is said to have been scornful of Governor Obiano's administration throughout the eight-year-tenure.

Hours before Mr Soludo's inauguration, Mrs Ojukwu wrote on her Facebook page, "It's liberation day, and today we sing the redemption song," apparently jubilating that Mr Obiaino's administration was coming to an end.

"Anambra will be better," she added.

"This is the day the Lord has made... a day that reaffirms the age-long truth that no-one holds the stage forever. I thank the Almighty for keeping us all alive to witness this day," she said in another Facebook post.