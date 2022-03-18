Rwanda: Peace Cup - Marines Coach Applauds Players After Nyanza Win

Marines head coach Yves Rwasamanzi has hailed the club's youngsters after beating Nyanza 1-0 in the first-leg of their Peace Cup tie on Wednesday.

"That was a good match, especially for the younger players who showed that they can do a good job when called upon," said Rwasamanzi. "They showed really top character to win and I am happy for them."

He added: "We still have the second leg, so there is no time to relax."

In other matches, Gasogi United beat Heroes 2-1, UR FC were thumped 6-0 by Bugesera, Etincelles edged Rutsiro 2-1, La Jeunesse won 3-2 over Espoir, Impeesa lost 1-0 to Amagaju, Etoile de l'Est ousted Interforce 2-0.

The return-leg fixtures will be played in a week's time, with the overall winners progressing to the next round.

Peace Cup winners represent Rwanda in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Wednesday

Heroes 1-2 Gasogi UR FC 0-6 Bugesera Rutsiro 1-2 Etincelles La Jeunesse 3-2 Espoir Impeesa 0-1 Amagaju Nyanza 0-1 Marines Interforce 0-2 Etoile de l'Est