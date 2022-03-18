Nigerians in Europe - Dessers, Olayinka Score but Ndidi Is Injured As Leicester Advance

Some Nigerians scored for their various clubs to help them advance in the Europa League and in the Conference League

Europa League

The trio of Calvin Bassey, Joe Aribo, and Leon Balogun all featured for Rangers during their 2-1 away defeat to FK Crvena Zvezda at Stadion Rajko Mitic.

Balogun made seven clearances, one interception, and two tackles during his 90 minutes of play while Bassey only made two interceptions and one tackle during the evening.

Aribo was on the periphery of the action for all 67 minutes before he was substituted but Rangers progressed to the next round based on a 4-2 aggregate.

Europa Conference League

The duo of Peter Olayinka and Collins Sor scored for their club, Slavia Prague, as they helped them into the next round.

Olayinka scored in the 24th minute while Collins Sor assisted Alexander Bah to double the lead in the 37th minute.

Sor eventually scored the third goal of his club in the 63rd minute. Slavia Prague defeated Lask 7-5 on aggregate to move to the next round.

Elsewhere, Cyriel Dessers continued his impressive performance as he scored his club's 3-1 home victory over Partizan Belgrade.

Dessers, who scored last week, was on target on Thursday in the 45th minute of the encounter to help his club progress to the next round. Feyenoord eventually defeated Partizan Belgrade 8-3 on aggregate.

Kelechi Iheanacho fired blanks during Leicester City's 2-1 away defeat to Rennes during their second leg fixture. Ademola Lookman made the assist for the returning Fofana in the 51st minute during his 66 minutes of play.

Wilfred Ndidi was substituted for Madison in the 60th minute due to injury. Despite the defeat, Leicester qualified for the next round 3-2 on aggregate.