Nigeria: Soludo Appoints SSG, Two Others

Less than six hours after his inauguration as the sixth Governor of Anambra, Charles Soludo has announced the appointment of three persons into his administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the statement containing the new appointments was released to reporters by Mr Soludo's media aide, Joe Anatune, on Thursday in Awka.

The statement announced the appointment of Osita Chukwulobelu, a professor, as Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Chukwudi Okoli as the Accountant General, while Chinedu Nwoye has been appointed as the deputy chief of staff/state chief of protocol.

Mr Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, was sworn-in earlier on Thursday in a low-key ceremony in Awka.

The governor, in his inaugural speech, assured residents of the state that he would work every day to make them proud.

He thanked the people for voting him at the November governorship election, just as he praised the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and the party leaders for giving him the platform to serve the people.

He particularly praised the National Chairman of APGA, Victor Oye, and the immediate past governor of the state, Willie Obiano, for their "unwavering support and commitment to the realisation of a new Anambra project".

"As I repeatedly promised, I will work hard every day to make Anambra proud," Mr Soludo said.

He said he would forward the list of the nominees for the commissioners to the state House of Assembly within one week.

Mr Soludo said he would immediately begin the implementation of his urban regeneration plan in the state.

The governor reiterated his position that his administration would only rely on made-in-Anambra products to encourage local production.