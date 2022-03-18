Rwanda: UAE Vice President Briefed on Rwanda's Investment Opportunities

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has said that UAE relations with African countries are constantly growing.

Sheikh Mohammed made the observation after touring the Rwanda pavilion and some others of African countries at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The world expo, which started on October 1, 2021, is currently underway in Dubai. It will end March 31, 2022.

It was originally scheduled for October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021, but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During his tour of the Rwanda pavilion, Sheikh Mohammed learned about the country's transformation journey, available investment opportunities in various sectors as well as its ambitions for the future anchored in Vision 2050.

According to a press release that was issued by the Rwandan embassy in UAE, Sheikh Mohammed said he visited the Rwanda and Kenyan pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai where he was briefed on their cultures, tourism projects and investments in clean energy.

"The UAE is one of the largest global investors in Africa and accounts for 88 per cent of Gulf investments there and our relations are constantly growing," Sheikh Mohammed was quoted in a press release.

Rwanda's Ambassador to the UAE Emmanuel Hategeka reiterated that the expo has helped deepen Rwanda's connections with the UAE and the global community.

"Thanking H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for visiting Rwanda pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Rwanda-UAE relations can only grow stronger! The well-organised Expo 2020 deepened connections with the UAE and the global community."

The Rwandan pavilion is among the most visited African pavilions.

At the end of February, it had attracted 256,462 visitors.