Rwanda: Temperature Screening Lifted as Covid-19 Numbers Ease

The government has lifted temperature screening, which has been a requirement to access public places as part of the efforts to fight Covid-19.

Temperature screening is one of the tools that the government deployed at the height of the highly infectious Covid-19. However, with Covid-19 cases slowing down, the government has relaxed various measures, the latest of them now being lifting temperature screening.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Ministry of Health requested public and private institutions as well as event organisers to stop conducting temperature checks.

Fever is one of the tell-tale signs of coronavirus infection, hence temperature screening was thought necessary.

In more than half of Covid-19 positive cases, a person will have a fever in the first few days after contracting the virus, according to the World Health Organisation.

Free of charge, the government subsequently set up temperature check systems, to identify infected people and restrict them from spreading the virus.

At first, its accuracy to detect patients was the subject of public scrutiny as fever is thought to be a symptom of other diseases as well. However, when used in combination with other preventative measures, it proved to be useful.

Other measures such as Covid-19 tests, acquiring vaccines, social distancing, washing hands, and putting on facemasks among others are still in place.

In the statement, the ministry rallied Rwandans to continue embracing vaccination, including getting booster vaccines for those eligible.