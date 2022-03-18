Nigeria: Bandits Abduct 48 in Kaduna Community

No fewer than 48 persons have been abducted in Agunu Dutse, Agunu Ward of Kachia local government area in Kaduna State.

A traditional title holder from the community, Maurice Tanko, confirmed the abduction to journalists on Thursday evening, saying that the kidnappers stormed the area around 12:30am shooting sporadically on Thursday.

According to him, "It was around 12:30am that our volunteer vigilantes noticed some unusual movement at the outskirts of the community like 200 metres away."

He said one person from the community, Abubakar Sule, was injured during the attack, but he was receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Another resident, Philip John, said the terrorists invaded the community on foot in the early hours of Thursday at about 1am.

According to him, the abductors came in large numbers and took seven vantage positions while shooting sporadically to scare the locals.

John said, "The victims include 16 men, children and 32 women. The villagers could not repel them because of the kind of sophisticated weapons they were using."

The Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammed Jalige, did not respond to calls put across to him for confirmation of the attack.