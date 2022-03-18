Nigeria: I Won't Resign Until 2023, Malami Replies Critics

The attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) yesterday said he would not quit his office until next year when the present administration will complete its tenure.

Speaking at the annual media conference organised by the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC) held in Abuja, yesterday, Malami said there is naturally an end to everything and prayed for a glorious termination of his time as AGF and justice minister

According to him, those who rely "on some unprofessional information disseminators will be taken aback that the Malami who was claimed to have resigned was seen in office discharging his functions including attending the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting yesterday (Wednesday), granting interviews to journalists and still today (Thursday) declaring this conference open as the AGF".

He appealed to journalists to refrain from fake news, defamation, sedition, hate speech, blasphemy, and inflammatory statements in their reportage, just as he warned against the practice where journalists would be conscripted by agents of destruction to spread false information about personalities and issues.

He accused unprofessional media practitioners of reporting untrue and fabricating information against public office holders, noting that public officers have been victims of malicious media reports, mischievous and deliberate distortion of facts.

According to him, hate speech and fake news challenge the cherished and collective culture of peaceful and harmonious co-existence of a people.

The country, he said, cannot afford to ignore the mischievous actions and inactions of some who claim to be journalists, adding that there will be consequences for the conduct of journalists that offer themselves to conscription by agents of destruction who spread fake information about personalities and issues.

"Effective legislative framework may be a considerable option. It is high time that we enhanced media literacy for Nigerians, to appreciate fact-checking and verification of information," the minister stated.

The conference had the themes: "The Judiciary and 2023 General Elections: The Way Forward" and "Stemming the Tide of Conflicting Judgements in Nigeria's Judicial System, Enforcement of Court Judgments: The Obstacles, the Remedies as Sub-themes."

Speaking at the conference, Malami said it had been the desire of the federal government to tame the tide of conflicting judgments and employ due diligence in the judicial process.

"Our struggles in the P&ID case symbolised the due diligence policy of the federal government as well as the need to address judgment debt in the interest of the Nigerian public. This has been our position on a number of current national issues.

"Due diligence, assiduous scrutiny as well as beyond-reasonable-doubt exploration and meticulous examinations are in our policy to bequeath the posterity sound and impeccable precedents in determination of issues. It is unfortunate that these legally recognized processes that we strive to strictly adhere to are misconstrued by mischievous publications to convey negative undertones".

Earlier, the chairman of the Abuja chapter of the association, Kayode Lawal, expressed concern at the sharp drop in the financial allocation to the Judiciary arm of the federal government as well as the reluctance of states to grant finance autonomy to the judiciary which, he said, had greatly affected the smooth running of activities of judiciary at the national and state levels.