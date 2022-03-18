Tanzania: Uphold JPM's Excellent Work, Bishop Kassala

THE Vice-Chair of the Tanzania Episcopal Conference, Bishop Flavian Kassala has urged Tanzanians to carry on with the excellent works left behind by deceased top leaders of the country as a mark of their memories.

He made the call during a memorial mass in Chato District, Geita Region, yesterday to honour former President Dr John Magufuli's death anniversary.

"Let us not be afraid to carry on the good things left by our deceased leaders from the family to the national level, by declaring what he liked and what they did not like," he said.

Bishop Kassala, who is also the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Geita, also said that while praying for Magufuli, every Tanzanian must evaluate their lives and where they are going.

He went on to say that rather than doing evil things in the hope that people will pray for you once you're dead, it's critical to cultivate a prayerful life while you're still alive.

"When we pray for Magufuli's clemency, we confess what he has done for us, and one of the things he has done for us is to become our leader, and he has led this nation till his death," he said.

"In his leadership, he also demonstrated Christ's blessings, so let us thank God for them and pray for repentance for what we saw he did because he was a human being with flaws.,"

He said that the event was not in vain because the prayers were returned as a blessing to those who were still living, encouraging them to persevere in their endeavours to serve God.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

When the Apostle Paul encounters Cornelius in Acts 10, he emphasizes testimony, according to Bishop Kassala. He explained that testimony is not a story of fiction and adornment, but rather a chance to pause and think on God's mercy because everyone saw how he blessed Tanzanians with a leader who acted on his principles.

"We often do not tell individuals their virtues because we are frightened of exalting them," Bishop Kassala said. "However, it is critical for us who are alive to stand for the truth and justice as prizes left by the deceased."

People should pray for God's mercy as they remember Magufuli, he added, but it's also an opportunity to confess and be a testimony before God for what he's done.

Bishop Kassala went on to say that this does not change the fact that he has lived in a struggle with humans that is weak as a result of Adam's fall.

The truth of prayers for the dead, he continued, is anchored in people's flawed lives and is the first step that leads to continual worship for deceased loved ones, and the test is to give your all life to God.