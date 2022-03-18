Tanzania: Solar Fishing Lighting Project in Pipeline

OVER 34m/- has been set aside for 'solar fishing lighting project' implementation, targeting about 120 small-scale fishermen in Ilemela and Nyamagana Districts.

The Project, which is jointly funded by the Mwanza (Tanzania) and Wurzburg (Germany) cities and implemented by Tanzania Renewable Energy Association (TAREA), is aimed at discouraging the use of harmful fishing tools, hence, protecting Lake Victoria's biodiversity in general.

A two-year project (2021/22) is also for reducing the fishing costs for fishermen, said TAREA Lake Zone Executive Secretary, Mr Jacob Ruhonyora, when was announcing the start of the second phase of the project, on Monday.

"Most of the fishermen are currently using kerosene powered lamps, which contaminate the water and cause severe damage to water creatures in Lake Victoria," he said.

Mr Ruhonyora clarified that through the project, the fishermen have been loaned the modern solar power lamps and required to clear their debts monthly.

Mwanza Regional Fishing Officer, Mr Kennedy Kitanusa said that the project means a lot, especially in the fight against hazardous fishing gears for the protection and sustainability of human health, water and biodiversity in the lake.

According to him, solar-powered lamps are the most preferred materials, because they are environmentally friendly, compared to the battery and fuel-powered lamps.

"Let the fishermen use the recommended power for the sustainability of our Lake and its products. The Lake has numerous benefits, be it economic or social," said Mr Kitanusa.

Mwanza Regional Sanitation Officer, Mr Michael Mkuti, urged people to strictly avoid harmful fishing tools, to let Lake Victoria stay safe, for the betterment of the current and coming generations.

He stressed that solar lamps play an important role, not only for environmental conservation but also for individuals and the nation's economic growth.

"Pollution continues to affect the world almost every day. Fighting it is a cross cutting issue, let everybody join this war," he said.