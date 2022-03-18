Tanzania: Solar Fishing Lighting Project in Pipeline

18 March 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Suleiman Shagata in Mwanza

OVER 34m/- has been set aside for 'solar fishing lighting project' implementation, targeting about 120 small-scale fishermen in Ilemela and Nyamagana Districts.

The Project, which is jointly funded by the Mwanza (Tanzania) and Wurzburg (Germany) cities and implemented by Tanzania Renewable Energy Association (TAREA), is aimed at discouraging the use of harmful fishing tools, hence, protecting Lake Victoria's biodiversity in general.

A two-year project (2021/22) is also for reducing the fishing costs for fishermen, said TAREA Lake Zone Executive Secretary, Mr Jacob Ruhonyora, when was announcing the start of the second phase of the project, on Monday.

"Most of the fishermen are currently using kerosene powered lamps, which contaminate the water and cause severe damage to water creatures in Lake Victoria," he said.

Mr Ruhonyora clarified that through the project, the fishermen have been loaned the modern solar power lamps and required to clear their debts monthly.

Mwanza Regional Fishing Officer, Mr Kennedy Kitanusa said that the project means a lot, especially in the fight against hazardous fishing gears for the protection and sustainability of human health, water and biodiversity in the lake.

According to him, solar-powered lamps are the most preferred materials, because they are environmentally friendly, compared to the battery and fuel-powered lamps.

"Let the fishermen use the recommended power for the sustainability of our Lake and its products. The Lake has numerous benefits, be it economic or social," said Mr Kitanusa.

Mwanza Regional Sanitation Officer, Mr Michael Mkuti, urged people to strictly avoid harmful fishing tools, to let Lake Victoria stay safe, for the betterment of the current and coming generations.

He stressed that solar lamps play an important role, not only for environmental conservation but also for individuals and the nation's economic growth.

"Pollution continues to affect the world almost every day. Fighting it is a cross cutting issue, let everybody join this war," he said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X