Angola: Government Reiterates Fight Against Child Labour

Luanda — The Angolan government Thursday in Luanda reiterated its commitment to fight and eliminate child labour, by implementing programmes and actions for the resilience of families.

According to the Minister of State for Social Affairs, Carolina Cerqueira, who was speaking at the ceremony to launch the National Plan for the Eradication of Child Labour (PANETI), to mitigate the effects of the phenomenon in families, with the implementation of programmes such as the Inclusive Social Protection, the Programme for Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM), the Programme to Combat Poverty and school meals.

According to the government official, these are programmes that allow for a large increase in the national school network, and keep children in school even in adverse situations.

"For the Angolan government, the fight against child labour is a concern whose elimination is urgently required. The government is aware of the crucial time we are going through and all the results to be achieved depend to a large extent on the challenging and resilient measures taken," said the minister.

According to Carolina Cerqueira, the government is aware of the social weaknesses and economic shortages that facilitate and enhance the growth of the phenomenon, stating that it cannot ignore its responsibilities as a state, society and nation.