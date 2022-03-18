Algeria: Covid-19 - Measures for Travellers' Entry Lifted

Algiers — The measures relating to the health conditions of travellers at the points of entry into the country will be lifted from next Sunday, the Prime minister's office said Thursday in a statement.

"Under the instructions of President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces and minister of National Defense, and following consultations with the scientific committee on the monitoring of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and health authorities, Prime Minister Aïmene Benabderrahmane has taken steps to ease the measures relating to the health conditions of travellers at the points of entry into the national territory (airports, ports and land border)," the statement said.

The new measures, "to take effect from Sunday 20 March 2022, are as follows: the requirement of a vaccine pass of less than nine months, the requirement of an RT-PCR test of less than 72 hours for unvaccinated people, the elimination of the requirement to present an antigen test certificate upon arrival."

"The measure remains adaptable according to the development of the epidemiological situation."