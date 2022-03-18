Malawi: Site for Orton Chirwa International Airport Identified

Government has identified a site where the Orton Chirwa International Airport will be constructed in the city of Mzuzu.

The site for the airport has been identified at Lusangazi while another site at Dunduzu has been identified for the construction of an Industrial Park for the Malawi Investment Trade Centre (MITC).

According to Deputy Minister of Lands, Deus Gumba, projects like these are in alignment with Malawi Vision 2063 which is currently being operationalised by President Lazarus Chakwera with emphasis on the importance of infrastructure development in transforming the country.

Paperwork is at an advanced stage as assessment for compensation to project affected persons was already done and the project is expected to commence as soon as possible. On the other hand, the Industrial Park will be built on a 53 Hectare stretch of land and assessment for compensation was already done too and pay-out is expected to start soon.

Speaking when he visited the two sites, Gumba said among other things, the two projects will contribute to job creation.

"Very soon these issues of compensation will be sorted out. We are taking them up with our colleagues at Treasury. Assessments were already done," explained Gumba.

Chief Executive Officer for Mzuzu City Council, Gomezgani Nyasulu, hailed the communities for welcoming the development projects.

"The next move is to do the final valuations and compensate the residents to allow them relocate to other areas. The good thing is that the communities have received the projects wholeheartedly," he said.

Village Head Ngulube of Dunduzu asked government to speed up the processes for the projects to commence.