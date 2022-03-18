Malawi: Mutharika Orders Nakhumwa to Vacate From His Seat in Parliament for Chaponda

As drama over leadership wrangles in the ousted Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) continues, Former President Arthur Peter Mutharika has ordered leader of opposition Kondwani Nakhumwa to vacate his seat in Parliament for his old-time friend George Chaponda who is earmarked to take charge of affairs in the August House.

However, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Madalitso Kazombo has disclosed that his office has not received any official communication from the DPP leader and deposed former president, Peter Mutharika in relation to a new seating plan for opposition MPs in Parliament.

Kazombo said: "We have not received any official communication from the DPP leadership as regards the seating plan of DPP MPs in the house, therefore, until then, I cannot say or do anything about it."

In the new seating plan, which is yet to be implemented, Mutharika has moved Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa to seat number seven.

Nankhumwa's spot has been allocated to DPP's senior member, Mulanje South West legislator George Chaponda.

Government Deputy Chief Whip Khumbize Kandodo - Chiponda rose in the House to state that according to Parliament Standing Orders, the Leader of Opposition is supposed to come up with the seating arrangement for MPs on their side.

Kandodo - Chiponda asked whether the communication from Mutharika was in order.

Meanwhile, Kazombo has said he can only act when he receives the communication.