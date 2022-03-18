Malawi: Bullets Cautious On Derby in Title Defence Opener

Nyasa Big Bullets coach Kalisto Pasuwa has said they are geared to face their traditional arch-rivals Mighty Wanderers in the TNM Super League title defence opening match on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

The Zimbabwean expatriate coach, who is in his fourth season with the People's Team after taking over Eliah Kananji, said the odds are against them having unexperienced players.

But Pasuwa is upbeat of giving his young guns a run.

"We are playing Mighty Wanderers in the Blantyre derby. We are facing an experienced side which is one of the big teams in the land. As a coach, we also wanted to teach the boys to know the true meaning of a derby by knocking sense in them and some of the players who just joined us from other teams.

"Those from the Reserves side know the feeling, but they also lack the physical part of it, and if you look at our opponents they have the stature in terms of their bodies and some of our players have small bodies. But it's football where we need to teach them and we will not put much pressure on them and with time, they will get there. They have been playing football but they still lack the tactical aspect of it and also the technique level which we need to work on them in order to get the best out of them.

"We know it's a big game and we have talked to the boys, but we will accept any result that comes as you know in football we expect three results, which is a win, a draw or a loss, so we expect anything from the three results."

He was speaking during a press briefing the team organised on Thursday, ironically a day after the team's secretariat ganged up with other Super League clubs, including Wanderers and Silver Strikers, to boycott the kick off over undisputed television rights payment.

Commenting on the team's preparations for the title defence, Pasuwa appealed to fans to be patient.

"Yes, we are defending champions and we have revamped the team, which we thought had old players and you know what it is when you start to rebuild. You can't expect results now and then because it's a process, but we will try our best and we hope may be with time we will get there."