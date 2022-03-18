Rwanda: Nhamburo Summons Squad for Nigeria Women's T20i Tourney

Leonard Nhamburo, the head coach of the women's national cricket team, has summoned a 14-woman squad that he will use during the forthcoming NCF Women's T20 International Tournament 2022 slated for March 26 to April 4 in Lagos, Nigeria.

The tournament will attract five countries including Sierra Leone, Ghana, Cameroon, Rwanda and hosts Nigeria.

All the matches will take place at Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval in Lagos.

The team will start training on March 20 at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium before departing for Lagos a day before the tournament.

This is the first women's competition Rwanda will participate in this year. The team last competed in the T2O Women's World Cup qualifiers held in Gaborone, Botswana, last September.

The squad:

Sarah Uwera, Gisele Ishimwe, Cathia Uwamahoro, Diane Bimenyimana, Henriette Ishimwe, Alice Ikuzwe, Sifa Ingabire, Margueritte Vumiliya, Belyse Murekatete, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Flora Irakoze, Antoinette Uwimbabazi and Merveille Uwase.