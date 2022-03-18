Angola: Maritime Military Drills "Obangame 2022" End

7 March 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The joint military exercises of the navies of the countries that share the Atlantic Ocean, known as "Obangame 2022", ended Thursday with simulations of approaching drug traffickers and rescue on the high seas.

Angola, with 120 active personnel, led zone A, which included Brazil, Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Namibia, the latter a candidate member of the Gulf of Guinea.

Of the simulations made, the first resulted in the seizure of large quantities of drugs by a Namibian vessel, with Angolan coordination.

In the second situation, the rescue of a pilot of an MI 8 was simulated, who had disappeared in high seas, after the crash of the aircraft in which he was travelling.

The exercise involved the signatory states to the Accra (Ghana) agreement on maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea, namely Central and West African countries, and other nations such as the United States, Canada, France, Spain, Portugal and Brazil.

The spokesperson for the drills, Angolan Navy's Captain Sebastião António Gregório, said the action aimed to exercise international, inter-regional and regional agreements, as well as the Yaounde (Cameroon) code of conduct, in the context of maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X