Angolan President Sends Message to Zambian Counterpart

7 March 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, on Thursday in Lusaka, expressed to the Zambian Head of State, Hakainde Hichilema, a verbal message from President João Lourenço.

In the message, the Angolan President, on his own behalf, of the Government and of the Angolan people, sent "heartfelt condolences" for the loss of the former Head of State, Rupiah Banda.

Representing President João Lourenço, Téte António highlighted, in the book of condolences, the qualities of the former Zambian statesman, Rupiah Banda, who will be buried Friday at the Presidential Cemetery in Lusaka.

According to a note from the Angolan Foreign Ministry, the Zambian government on Thursday held a state funeral in Lusaka attended by foreign heads of state and government and other guests.

As early as Friday, the document said, the former President will be buried at the Presidential Cemetery in Lusaka.

Rupiah Banda, 4th President of the Republic of Zambia, died Friday (11) at the age of 85 from illness, having ruled Zambia from 2008 to 2011, replacing Levy Mwanawasa.

After Lusaka, the Angolan head of diplomacy will travel to Lilongwe, in Malawi, where he will take part, from 18 to 19 of the current month, in a session of the Council of Ministers of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X