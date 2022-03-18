Angolan President Sends Message to Zambian Counterpart

Luanda — The Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, on Thursday in Lusaka, expressed to the Zambian Head of State, Hakainde Hichilema, a verbal message from President João Lourenço.

In the message, the Angolan President, on his own behalf, of the Government and of the Angolan people, sent "heartfelt condolences" for the loss of the former Head of State, Rupiah Banda.

Representing President João Lourenço, Téte António highlighted, in the book of condolences, the qualities of the former Zambian statesman, Rupiah Banda, who will be buried Friday at the Presidential Cemetery in Lusaka.

According to a note from the Angolan Foreign Ministry, the Zambian government on Thursday held a state funeral in Lusaka attended by foreign heads of state and government and other guests.

As early as Friday, the document said, the former President will be buried at the Presidential Cemetery in Lusaka.

Rupiah Banda, 4th President of the Republic of Zambia, died Friday (11) at the age of 85 from illness, having ruled Zambia from 2008 to 2011, replacing Levy Mwanawasa.

After Lusaka, the Angolan head of diplomacy will travel to Lilongwe, in Malawi, where he will take part, from 18 to 19 of the current month, in a session of the Council of Ministers of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).