Angola: Cuando Cubango to Have Ombudsman's Office

Menongue — The Ombudswoman, Florbela Araújo, announced today, Thursday, in the city of Menongue, capital of Cuando Cubango, the installation this year of the office of the Ombudsman, to ensure the observance of the rights and freedoms of citizens.

Speaking to the press at the beginning of a working visit of two days to Cuando Cubango, Florbela Araújo said that the trip to the province aims to negotiate with the local government the possibility of installing the Ombudsman's office in the coming days.

She said that her schedule also included a lecture and visits to a children's home, hospitals and prisons.

The lecture, which takes place on the first day, will address the theme "The role and function of the Ombudsman in the defence of Citizens' Rights, Freedoms and Guarantees". It will be addressed to the bodies that intervene in the administration of justice, members of the government, traditional authorities and guests.