Liberia: Nation's Motto Divisive

-Pro-Tempore Wants Some Nat'l Symbols Reviewed To Reflect True Historical Identity

ndigenous Liberians have always contended that they have not been treated well since the settlers arrived in Liberia some 200 years ago.

The dependence of those native Liberians have on many public programs said that the Moto of the county was total divisive and did not take into consideration those who lived on those land before the coming of the settlers.

Their argument was made valid at the graduation of the University of Liberia where the Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate, Albert Tugbeh Chie served as commencement speaker for the College of Science and Engineering College.

At that well attended program, Pre-Tempore Chie called for the changing of the National Moto of Liberia. The Moto of Liberia is, "The Love of Liberty brought us here".

This, the Liberian Senator called for it to be changed completely as a means of uniting every Liberian.

This has consistently made the motto to be 'contentious' with others calling for the total rebranding of the motto to make it inclusive for national unity.

Pro-Temp Chie said there is a need to make the motto more inclusive.

He said as Liberia commemorates and celebrates its bicentennial which is also in memory of those who set their feet on the soil circa 1821/1822, they consider it most appropriate for Liberia to use part of this year to also pay respect to those who also fought for equality, justice, respect for human rights and multiparty democracy.

"We also deem it most appropriate also that during this Bicentennial Year, Liberia takes the final move to review some of our national symbols to reflect the true historical identity of our nation, as many people say: for the same "Love of Liberty that brought some of us here, the same Love of Liberty met some of us here," he said.

Speaking further, the Pro-Temp said, "We can better put the motto as: The love of Liberty unites us. Additionally, as we place medals on some Liberians and foreign friends for good works and ordain them into the Order of the Pioneers and there is a need to create another Order to reflect the true nature of our history. I commit the Liberian Senate to take the lead in further deliberation and resolution of the matter."

The Grand Kru County Senator spoke on the theme: "Science as a basic ingredient in a Political and Economic Recipe: Are you ready to change the narrative?"

At same time, Senator Chie said despite the bountiful rain, vast stretches of land, trained manpower just like the graduates from the University of Liberia, an array of programs well-funded by the National Budget and international donations and contributions, the country has failed in agricultural production.

According to him, the country imports almost everything, including oranges and pepper.

"Self-sufficiency in the production of rice, our staple food, remains elusive. On the average, Liberia imports approximately 250,000 metric tons of rice (or 10 million of the 25 kg bag) at the cost of US$140m annually; this importation continues to dwindle our foreign exchange reserve and impacts negatively on our balance of trade position and the achievement of macroeconomic stability."

He added: "Leadership in the agriculture sector also remains elusive. One President after the other has tried various qualified personnel to run the agricultural sector, including managers from the private sector. Still agricultural productivity remains very low. What are we doing wrong? My young prospective graduates, are you ready to change the narrative in the political and economic recipe?"