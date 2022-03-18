Rwanda: Mugenzi Bids to Help End SC Kiyovu's League Title Jinx

Bienvenu Mugenzi has insisted SC Kiyovu have all the attributes and qualifies to challenge for the 2021/22 Rwanda Premier League title.

The in-form striker was once again the hero of the day as Kiyovu edged Etincelles 1-0 last Sunday to move two points clear at the top of the table.

It was Mugenzi's fifth goal this season, and has also contributed four assists for the Green Baggies who are looking for their first league title in 29 years.

"We want to win the league title, and represent the country in continental club competitions. It would be the first time for many of us at Kiyovu, and it would mean so much," said Mugenzi.

Mugenzi, who joined Kiyovu from marines at the end of last season, has been an important addition to the club's squad, particularly in the second half of the season.

"My personal target is to keep on helping my team by scoring goals, which would boost my chances of breaking into the national team."

Six-time champions Kiyovu's impressive run will be put to test on Saturday, March 19, when they take on archrivals Rayon Sports at Kigali Stadium.

After 21 match rounds, and with nine to play, Kiyovu lead the table with 47 points, two ahead of two-time reigning champions APR. Mukura and AS Kigali complete top four with 37 and 35 points, respectively.