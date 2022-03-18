Liberia: Min. Sirleaf Launches CHATWASH Movement Liberia

Internal Affairs Minister, Varney Sirleaf has officially launched the Comprehensive and Harmonized Action to Water Sanitation and Hygiene (CHATWASH) Movement.

The CHATWASH Movement is a new concept introduced to accelerate delivery of water Sanitation and Hygiene services across the country.

Minister Sirleaf launched the CHATWASH Movement Wednesday, March 16, 2022 during a three-day workshop for wash stakeholders, civil society organizations and Superintendents in Gbarnga Bong County.

The CHATWASH Movement workshop is being organized by the Ministry of Internal Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Works , the National WASH Commission,the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) with support from UNICEF and the objective to support Liberia ending open defecation roadmap 2025 that was launched on November 19,2021.

Minister Sirleaf called on the Superintendents across the country to take ownership of the CHATWASH Movement initiative as a means of ending open defecation.

He expressed graduate to the partners especially UNICEF for the level of support given to the government in addressing the challenges confronting the country in the area of open defecation.

"We all may be aware that open defecation is a human practice of defecating outside of a roof designated for defecation , we are assembled here to discuss issues as it relates to this health hazard that it brings to us", he said .

Minister Sirleaf said most of the people of Liberia especially those in rural Liberia, practice Open Defecation because they do not have a toilet really accessible to them.

"I can assure you that when things are put into places, you will know from UNICEF, that my people are civilized and will make use of them", Minister Sirleaf indicated.

Also speaking the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National WASH Commission, Bobby Whitfield assured the recipients that with partners, including the Ministry of Internal Affairs Public Works , the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) and support from UNICEF, President George Weah's vision to end open defecation will be achieved.

"We will remain engaged with you through the Minister; there will be counties' sitting, and you will be leading the process", Mr. Whitfield told the counties' superintendents.

According to him, WASH is everyone's business, stressing that those who are in the hall and those who are not in the hall can be affected if those negative things that are affecting the sector are not addressed properly.

"Today, WASH is being recognized internationally under the leadership of President George Weah through the efforts that you have made."

He further expressed thanks and appreciation to the partners including UNICEF and that of WaterAid Liberia for their support given to the government's WASH sector.

The UNICEF Country Representative, Ms. Laila Gad reaffirmed her organization's support and ensures that the country is open-defecation-free.

"We have a fantastic team at UNICEF that is doing a tremendous job in this room, "she said.

