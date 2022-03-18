Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Addis Abeba Police Relieves 146 Officers, Management Members for Misconduct

Addis Abeba- Addis Abeba Police Commission said it has relieved 146 police officers and leaders for misconduct. This was disclosed in a statement issued on the performance report of the City's police crime prevention and investigation activities over the past six months.

Speaking on the occasion, Addis Abeba Police Public Relations Director, Commander Fasika Fenta, said a number of activities have been carried out during the last state of emergency. During the search, 47 bombs, 8 explosive grenades, 113 Kalashnikov rifles, 422 pistols, more than 17,000 rounds of Kalashnikov ammunition, more than 8,000 rounds of pistol ammunition, 2,901 briel rifles and 8 machine guns ammunition as well as 183 rounds of ammunition for various rifle types were seized.

In addition to these weapons, city police also seized 57 military spectacles, two weapons compasses, 64 military radios, three communication radio chargers, 6 GPS and other military equipment from the suspects, Addis Abeba City communication Bureau said, adding that more efforts were being made to curb the flow of illegal weapons trafficking and to bring perpetrators to justice.