Tunisia Perfectly Ready to Host Francophonie Summit and Its Guests - Jerandi

17 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi said that Tunisia is perfectly ready to host the next Francophonie Summit in November 2022 and welcome its guests.

This summit will play an important role in fostering peace and cooperation in the Francophone space.

It will be an opportunity to boost cooperation in the environmental field and multilateral relations between member States.

The Francophonie continues to be a tool for rapprochement and cooperation and a bridge between different peoples and civilisations, he stated during a working session with Secretary General of the International Organisation of the Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo, on the occasion of Tunisia's chairmanship on Wednesday of the 40th extraordinary session of the ministerial conference of the Francophonie (CMF).The meeting offered the occasion to discuss the situation in Tunisia.

The Minister affirmed in this regard, that the political and institutional reform has already been launched, assuring that negotiations are underway with the International Monetary Fund at the economic level.

Besides, the two sides reviewed the agenda of the ministerial conference of the Francophonie and the issues debated in this context, notably the reinforcement of democracy and security in the Francophone space, fight against disinformation and the restructuring of the OIF.

The two officials also raised issues relating to peace and security in the Francophone space, which they consider should be lent the same interest as other issues, in order to avoid double standards in the treatment of international crises.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

