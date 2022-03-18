Tunisia: Jerandi Calls for Countering Misinformation Threatening World Democracy

Tunis/Tunisia — Foreign Affairs Minister Othman Jerandi pointed to the importance of the 40th extraordinary session of the Ministerial Conference of the Francophonie (CMF), held Wednesday in Paris.

The issues on the session's agenda testify to the crucial nature of this phase, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic's fallout on the economic growth in addition to the Ukrainian crisis, he said.

Chairing the session, Jerandi pointed out that maintaining international peace and security requires a comprehensive response to various challenges, including countering terrorism, violent extremism and organised crime, as well as combating climate change, irregular migration and its security and humanitarian implications.

Quoted as saying in a Foreign Ministry press release on Thursday, the FM underlined the need to combat the inflow of misinformation that now more than ever threatens democracy in the world, the countries' economies and the populations' stability.

Jerandi underlined Tunisia's faith in the complementarity between the values of peace, security, democracy, good governance, development and the inseparable nature of human rights.

He insisted on the involvement of women and young people in the management of public life and in decision-making.

Jerandi asserted that Tunisia supports all efforts aimed at boosting the action of the International Organisation of the Francophonie (OIF), underscoring the country's willingness to actively participate in all the organisation's initiatives and programmes.

Speaking about the Francophonie Summit (Djerba 2022), the FM affirmed that Tunisia is ready to host this important event and ensure its success both in terms of form and content.