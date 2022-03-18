Ethiopia: News - MoFA Unveils Countries of Assignment for New Ambassadors

Addis Abeba — The Spokesperson of the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Ambassador Dina Mufti today unveiled the appointments of ambassadors of Ethiopia to various countries. He recalled that President Sahlework Zewde conferred the position to the ambassadors, including non-resident ambassadors on January 26, 2022. Dina stated that their appointments were mainly based on their career background.

The Ambassador discussed efforts that are still underway to repatriate the stranded citizens in Saudi Arabia. "We've registered 35,000 Ethiopian citizens and are preparing to repatriate them shortly," the spokesperson said.

Responding to questions from the media house regarding WHO's head, Doctor Tedros Adhanom's accusation of the Ethiopian government for blocking medical supplies to Tigray, ambassador Dina stated that the government was functioning at its best to ensure unfettered humanitarian access to Tigray. The spokesperson, however, slammed Doctor Tedros saying," He should have shown similar concern regarding TPLF's blockade and destruction of health facilities of the Amhara and Afar."

Dr. Tedros Adhanom, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) told the press yesterday afternoon that the WHO and its partners have readied additional 95 metric tons of supplies to the war-torn, blockaded Tigray "but no permission has been given yet."

Furthermore, the MoFA spokesperson addressed the border conflict between Ethiopia and Sudan. He said," the two countries did not hold further talks on the issue other than what they had previously discussed. Sudan is not stable internally and we could not sit for such matters at this moment."

Before concluding the presser, ambassador Dina addressed the war between Ukraine and Russia and called on them to handle their differences in peace talks. He stated that the spillover of the two countries' wars would drastically affect the entire world. In relation to this, he talked about the situation of Ethiopians stranded in Ukraine. "The nearby embassies have been monitoring their situation and I have not had the details yet." In last week's briefing, he explained that Ethiopian embassies based in England, Italy, and Germany were under efforts to evacuate Ethiopian citizens in Ukraine.

The Spokesperson stated the list of ambassadors and their designated countries as follows:

1. Ambassador Tefera Derbew - Japan

2. Ambassador Dessie Dalk- South Korea

3. Ambassador Sileshi Bekele (PhD) - U.S.A

4. Ambassador Bacha Debele - Kenya

5. Ambassador Hassen Ebrahim - Egypt

6. Ambassador Daba Debele - Rwanda

7. Ambassador Jemal Beker - Pakistan

8. Ambassador Feysel Ali - Qatar

9. Ambassador Isayas Gota - Morocco

10. Ambassador Tsegab Derbew - Australia

11. Ambassador Mihreteab Mulugeta - Sweden

12. Ambassador Fikadu Beyen - Eritrea

Ambassadors to various countries based in Ethiopia:

13. Ambassador Tafu Tullu - Brasil

14. Ambassador Genet Teshome (PhD) - Cuba

15.Ambassador Shitaye Minale - Cote-d'ivoire

16. Ambassador Professor Fikadu Beyene - Indonesia

17. Ambassador Reshad Mohammed - Zimbabwe

Assigned as Consul General:

18. Ambassador Anteneh Taruku - Gedarif

19. Ambassador Aklilu Kebede - Dubai

20. Ambassador Seid Mohammed - Hargeisa

21. Ambassador Awol Wegris - Bahrain

Under leadership of Deputy Mission:

22. Ambassador Asaye Alemayehu - Ghana

23. Ambassador Hailay Birhanu - Germany

24. Ambassador Bizunesh Meseret - India

25. Ambassador Yosef Kassaye - New York

26. Ambassador Zelalem Birhanu - Washington

27. Ambassador Firtuna Dibako - Belgium

28. Ambassador Workalemahu Desta - Kenya

29. Ambassador Wubshet Demisse - England

30. Ambassador Mulugeta Kelil - Pakistan