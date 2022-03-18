Kenya: Carrefour to Sell Only Cage-Free Eggs Across Its Stores

Nairobi — Majid Al Futtaim, the parent firm of supermarket chain Carrefour has committed to selling only cage-free eggs across its stores in the region under a newly signed animal welfare policy.

The Dubai-based firm which has stores across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia says its working toward a 100 percent cage-free shell egg private label assortment across all markets it operates in by 2030 and all national brands by 2032.

"We are committed to working with suppliers to increase its offerings of cage-free shell eggs in Carrefour's assortment," the firm said.

Under the new Farmed Animal Health and Welfare Policy, the firm says it seeks to promote alternative and more sustainable housing systems, such as cage-free, outdoor access systems, free-range systems, and organic.

"Under our long-held commitment to leading in all the markets in which we operate, we are proud to provide customers with products that comply with the highest quality and safety standards, and that have been produced by socially and environmentally responsible means," said Hani Weiss, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Retail.

Ultimately, the policy is meant to push the adoption of higher welfare farming.

Cage-free egg production offers consumers benefits, including improved health, reduced mortality, higher product quality, enhanced disease resistance and reduced medication, lower risk of foodborne diseases, farmer job satisfaction, and a contribution to corporate citizenship efforts.

"This operation will help to reduce the suffering of countless hens. This policy demonstrates that Majid Al Futtaim has true courage of their convictions, cutting-edge market intelligence, and strong relationships with customers and suppliers,"said Aaron Ross, Vice