West Africa: Liberia to Host 2nd ECOWAS-ABWA Joint Congress

Monrovia — The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Association of Accountancy Bodies in West Africa (ABWA) in collaboration with the Liberian Institute of Certified Public Accountants (LICPA) will host the 2nd ECOWAS ABWA Joint Congress 2022 in Liberia.

The annual event will bring together professional accountants and members of professional accountancy organizations (PAOs) within the West African region aimed at enhancing coordination among member organizations of ABWA and formulate new plans to foster the agenda of the association.

Liberia was elected as a host venue following an overwhelming endorsement during the 1st congress held in The Gambia.

According to a release, the event will commence on Thursday March 17 and will highlight discussions surrounding the standards and ethics of the accountancy profession, terrorism financing, money laundering and illicit financial flows, cross broader trade, digital transformation and the future of work, cooperate governance and board diversity among others.

The president of the Liberian Institute of Certified Public Accountants Mr. Victor S.B.K Tanwone has described the hosting of the congress in Liberia as a boost for the LICPA and a mark of historic achievement for Liberia as a country.

This year's congress is under the Theme: "Good Governance and Sustainable Development for Regional Prosperity."

President George M. Weah is expected to deliver the keynote address at the opening of the congress at The Farmington Hotel in Margibi County.

Other speakers will include, Allan Johnson, President of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), Madam Comfort Olu Eyitayo mni, and president of the Association of Accountancy Bodies in West Africa (ABWA), and Madam Halima Ahmed, Commissioner for Finance ECOWAS Commission, among others.

The Accountancy Bodies in West Africa was established in August 1982 in Lagos, Nigeria with the aim to develop and encourage professionalism in accountancy in West Africa, strengthen the accountancy profession in member countries, enhance technical competence and ethical standards of members among others.

ABWA is a member of the Pan-African Federation of Accountants (PAFA) a regional organization of professional accountants and accountancy bodies in Africa.