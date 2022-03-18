Liberia: Cultural Group Furnishes Liberia National Museum With 137 Liberian Historical Books

Monrovia — The Village People Empowerment (ViPeE), a cultural charity group has donated some cultural, historical and specialized Liberian and African books to the National Museum to enhance the knowledge of researchers who usually visit the museum.

The donation of the books and other artifacts were done at the National Museum on Broad Street in Monrovia.

Mr. Rudolf Janke is the Development Coordinator of ViPeE. He told the gathering that the initiative is intended to support the library at the museum by providing books that were written by some Liberians and others authors.

"A lot of Liberians were able to published different books. We also provide books about Liberia written by Germans in English. These are books that capture some histories," he said.

Janke, who once worked with the Liberia Statistics House, now the Liberia Institute for Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS), asserted that the books are of critical importance to Liberia as they capture the history and culture of Liberia.

"There are 137 books in total and are very important to this country. I came here in the 80s and after the war, I decided to rebuild into different areas. I am here to also support rural areas development, because people in those areas need more basic things like water and sanitation, education and medical services. While doing so, we want to preserve the culture. We have a lot of cultural heritage in mind that can lift this country," he stated.

The Director of Culture at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), Mr. Darius G. Gueh, praised the ViPeE for the donation and urged other organizations and individuals to follow suit.

"The Government of Liberia appreciates you and we look forward to working with you for more. So the bureau of culture will work with you and continues to work with you in promoting the cultural heritage of Liberia," he added.

In brief remarks at the ceremony, the Assistant Director of the National Museum, Kollie Kennedy, said the books are of critical importance as they capture key historical and cultural facts of the country and the African continent.